Minor girl ‘raped’ by 60-year-old man in Kurnool

February 09, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl at Kodumuru in Kurnool district. The incident took place on February 2, but no case has been registered so far. Kodumuru Circle Inspector Sreedhar said that no complaint had been received from the victim’s family. 

According to the police, they checked about the incident after the news spread in the locality. The accused is the owner of the house in which the victim’s family is living on rent. Though the police counselled the victim’s parents, they did not come forward to lodge a complaint.

The Circle Inspector said that the minor and her family members shifted to Kurnool from Kodumuru.

CONNECT WITH US