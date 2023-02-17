ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl married off twice against her wish, attempts suicide

February 17, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

She was produced before Child Welfare Committee and sent to care home; police to register case against her family members

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly married off twice against her wishes. She reportedly attempted suicide recently and was admitted in a hospital at Nandigama in NTR district, where she later recovered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victim walked into the Ibrahimpatnam police station on Friday, following which the police produced her before the Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The girl alleged that her family members married her off to a visually-impaired person a few months ago at Nandigama, but she held a ‘panchayat’ and returned home. Her family then reportedly performed her marriage with a 30-year-old man. As he was harassing her, unable to bear the torture she consumed poison, and was admitted to the Government Hospital at Nandigama, she claimed.

According to CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha, the girl was referred to a Child Care Institution (CCI) for necessary care and protection.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao said a woman constable of the Ibrahimpatnam police station escorted the girl to the CCI.

“We are inquiring about the marriages alleged by the minor, and contacting the hospital authorities to know about her health condition. A case will be registered based on her complaint,” he said.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said a case would be registered under relevant sections against the accused for performing the marriage of the minor, and appreciated the police personnel for responding to the complaint swiftly.

Women Development and Child Welfare NTR District Project Director G. Uma Devi said the officials visited her home at Nandigama, and a case would be registered.

Persons having suicidal tendencies may dial 100 for assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US