Minor girl ‘killed’ by uncle in Sri Sathya Sai district

The police on Friday exhumed the body of an 8-year-old girl at Toomukunta village of Hindupur rural mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district. The body was discovered after the police conducted searches following a missing complaint by the parents.

According to the information, the girl’s paternal uncle had allegedly killed her and buried her body at an isolated location near the village. Based on the parents’ complaint, the police interrogated the uncle, identified as Gangadhar. The police shifted the body to an area hospital for autopsy and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

