Minor girl ‘killed’ by parents for rejecting arranged marriage in Andhra Pradesh’s Ananthapur district

November 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The girl was in love with a youth and told her parents that she was going to marry him; police say the youth belonged to the same community as her

A couple reportedly killed their 17-year-old daughter for rejecting a marriage proposal as she was in love with a youth. The incident took place at Kotanka village of Garladinne mandal in Anantapur district and came to light on Thursday.

According to police, the parents were pressuring the girl into accepting a marriage proposal of their choice, but they faced stiff opposition from her. There were disturbances in the family for the past several months.

On Tuesday night, the parents argued with the girl over the issue and were enraged with the latter reiterating that she would marry another youth, with whom she was in love. Subsequently, the parents thrashed the girl and then hanged her.

After the incident, the couple surrendered before the police at Garladinne mandal headquarters. A case was registered and an investigation is on.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said the youth with whom the deceased was in love belonged to the same community as her.

