Minor girl ‘gang-raped’ by constable and his friends in Vijayawada

December 05, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A minor girl was allegedly raped by an Armed Reserve (AR) police constable and his friends at his residence in the city.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the Disha Mahila Police registered a case and reportedly took the constable into custody on Monday. The girl is learnt to be a Class VII dropout.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the constable befriended her on social media and later asked her to meet him. A couple of days ago, the constable, identified as Hyder, took the girl to his house where he drugged her before committing the crime, she said.

The girl said that apart from the constable, there were two other men in the house at the time of the crime. However, she said she was not able to identify them as she was drugged.

“We registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (Kidnap), Section 376 (Rape) and other charges,” said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

“The Disha Mahila Police are in the process of ascertaining if any others were present at the scene of offence, how many, and their identities,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

The girl was sent for medical examination, and necessary protection would be provided to the minor girl, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V.V. Naidu.

Girl raped by neighbour

In a separate case, a 12-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man at Agiripalli village in Eluru district under Nuzvid police sub-division limits.

The accused reportedly took the girl to his house and committed the crime when she was alone at home. Police have registered a case, said Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.

“The accused was the neighbour of the girl. Agiripalli police have registered a case under the POCSO Act. He will be produced in court soon,” the SP said.