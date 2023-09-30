Minor girl ‘gang raped’; accused, including a juvenile, held

September 30, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

A 12-year-old girl, who came out to watch Vinayaka Nimajjanam procession, was allegedly gang raped by two persons, including a minor, on Krishna river banks, under Kankipadu police station limits, in Krishna district.

The incident occurred on September 22, but came out after the girl’s father lodged a complaint on September 28. Police arrested the accused, K. Chandu, an auto driver, and produced in the court on Saturday. The minor was produced before the juvenile court.

According to Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R.G. Jayasurya, the auto driver and the juvenile reportedly picked up the girl near Godavarru village on September 22.

They consumed liquor at a shop in Royyuru village and offered a soft drink to the victim. They parked the vehicle on Krishna River banks, where they allegedly raped the girl in the auto. Later, they dropped the girl at a village and escaped, Mr. Jayasurya said.

The victim came to her house and explained about the incident to her mother. Following a complaint, the Kankipadu police registered a case under POCSO Act and other charges.

The girl was sent for medical examination, the DSP said.