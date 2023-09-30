HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor girl ‘gang raped’; accused, including a juvenile, held

Accused picked up the girl who came out to see Vijayaka Nimajjanam, had liquor, and raped her on the Krishna River banks

September 30, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old girl, who came out to watch Vinayaka Nimajjanam procession, was allegedly gang raped by two persons, including a minor, on Krishna river banks, under Kankipadu police station limits, in Krishna district.

The incident occurred on September 22, but came out after the girl’s father lodged a complaint on September 28. Police arrested the accused, K. Chandu, an auto driver, and produced in the court on Saturday. The minor was produced before the juvenile court.

According to Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R.G. Jayasurya, the auto driver and the juvenile reportedly picked up the girl near Godavarru village on September 22.

They consumed liquor at a shop in Royyuru village and offered a soft drink to the victim. They parked the vehicle on Krishna River banks, where they allegedly raped the girl in the auto. Later, they dropped the girl at a village and escaped, Mr. Jayasurya said.

The victim came to her house and explained about the incident to her mother. Following a complaint, the Kankipadu police registered a case under POCSO Act and other charges.

The girl was sent for medical examination, the DSP said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.