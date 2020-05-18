Andhra Pradesh

Minor girl found dead in East Godavari

Her parents living separately for the last five years, say police

A 17-year-old girl on Monday allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan hook at her residence under Amalapuram town police limits in East Godavari district

Amalapuram Town Sub-Inspector L. Deva Sudha said, “The girl has resorted to the extreme step reportedly unable to cope with the depression as her parents have been living separately for the past five years. Previously, the girl had expressed her concern over the issue with the family members.”

Ms. Deva Sudha said that the girl had ended her life on Monday morning after her mother and brother have left for their daily work.

The locals and family members have found her hanging in her residence by afternoon. “The body has been sent to the government hospital in Amalapuram for post-mortem and investigation is on,” the SI said.

The girl was studying senior Intermediate. Those suffering from suicidal tendencies can dial the police at 9502947778 (Disha police wing).

