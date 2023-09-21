ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl found dead at aqua unit in Krishna district

September 21, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The victim, from West Bengal, had been staying with her mother who works in the unit near Pamarru, says Gudivada DSP

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old girl, Monalisa Khatun of West Bengal, died under suspicious circumstances in a private aqua processing unit near Pamarru in Krishna district.

Her body was found hanging from the roof in her house, located near the aqua company, on Wednesday, September 20.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Rezina Bibi, who works in the aqua unit, the Pamarru police registered a case and shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.

“The girl had been staying with her mother for the last few months in the accommodation provided by the aqua company management,” said Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Srikanth.

Ms. Rezina is a native of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, Mr. Srikanth told The Hindu.

“We have seized the girl’s mobile phone. The reasons for the death are being probed,” said Pamarru SI P. Praveen.

Persons having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for assistance.

