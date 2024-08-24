Minor girl faces sexual assault, four booked under POCSO Act in Srikalahasti 

The Srikalahasti II-Town police on Saturday booked four youths under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl (14) in Srikalahasti town. The girl, said to be an orphan, is a ninth class student and is under the care of her grandmother at a location in Srikalahasti.

A group of four youths, belonging to Srikalahasti and Tirupati, had reportedly sexually abused the girl. After seeing signs of pregnancy in the girl, her grandmother approached the police on Thursday and filed a complaint. The police formed special teams to track down the absconding youth.

In another incident, the Tirupati police registered a POCSO case against a youth for sexual assault on a minor girl. The girl was said to be studying in a welfare hostel in the city. A youth, who supplies provisions to the hostel, developed intimacy with the girl and reportedly took her for an outing, committing the crime, the report said.

