Minor girl ‘ends life’

A 16-year-old girl reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house at Kothapalem area under Gopalapatnam police station limits, here on Friday.

According to sources, the minor girl was pursuing Intermediate first year at Government Women’s College. Police inspected the house and seized her mobile phone for further investigation. Reasons behind the girl taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered. Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline No. 100.