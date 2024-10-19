Minor girl ‘ends life’ over alleged harassment in Kurnool district

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after allegedly being harassed by a 17-year-old boy at Nagaruru village in Aspari mandal of Kurnool district. The girl reportedly consumed pesticide in her house on Friday and died while being shifted to a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspari Circle-Inspector Mastan Vali said that the two belong to the same village and the girl was studying in intermediate first-year at a residential college at Adoni and came to Aspari village for Dasara vacations. The girl and boy studied in the same school and knew each other. The girls’ parents alleged that the boy was harassing their daughter for sometime and professing his love for her even as she turned down his advances.

According to the police, when the parents went out to work in the agriculture fields on Friday, the boy allegedly came to the victim’s house and harassed her again. Unable to bear the alleged harassment, the girl consumed pesticide and collapsed. Her parents came to the house after sometime and noticed her unconscious.

Aspari police have registered a case and further investigation is on. The boy is said to be absconding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.