GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor girl ‘ends life’ over alleged harassment in Kurnool district

Published - October 19, 2024 09:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after allegedly being harassed by a 17-year-old boy at Nagaruru village in Aspari mandal of Kurnool district. The girl reportedly consumed pesticide in her house on Friday and died while being shifted to a hospital.

Aspari Circle-Inspector Mastan Vali said that the two belong to the same village and the girl was studying in intermediate first-year at a residential college at Adoni and came to Aspari village for Dasara vacations. The girl and boy studied in the same school and knew each other. The girls’ parents alleged that the boy was harassing their daughter for sometime and professing his love for her even as she turned down his advances.

According to the police, when the parents went out to work in the agriculture fields on Friday, the boy allegedly came to the victim’s house and harassed her again. Unable to bear the alleged harassment, the girl consumed pesticide and collapsed. Her parents came to the house after sometime and noticed her unconscious.

Aspari police have registered a case and further investigation is on. The boy is said to be absconding.

Published - October 19, 2024 09:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.