Minor girl ‘ends life’ after alleged rape; accused nabbed in hours

The incident occurred in the city late on Tuesday

A 14-year-old girl who ended her life by jumping off the roof of an apartment in Aganampudi late on Tuesday was raped, police officers confirmed on Wednesday.

The girl was found dead near an apartment at Sanivada near Aganampudi in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Duvvada police said the girl’s father, who works as a watchman at an apartment in Aganampudi, woke up at 2.30 a.m. to go to the washroom when he noticed that his daughter was missing. He then went out to check for her when he came across her body lying in a pool of blood on the other side of the road outside the opposite apartment.

A CLUES team rushed to the spot and collected evidence. Duvvada police initially registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances. The body was sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for an autopsy.

Swift probe

Addressing a press conference in the city on Wednesday night, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sirisha said that six youth living in a flat opposite the watchman’s residence were taken into custody for questioning on Wednesday morning after it came to light that one of them had struck up a close friendship with the girl, who was a Class VIII student.

After a few rounds of questioning, a youth named Naresh (28), a carpenter hailing from Vizianagaram who recently shifted to the city for work, was arrested on charges of raping the girl.

Police said that the accused had lured the girl into a physical relationship. On Tuesday night, the girl had gone to Naresh’s flat. Later, on hearing her father calling out for her at 2 a.m., the girl became scared and jumped off the roof of the building and ended her life, the ACP said.