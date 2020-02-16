Minor girl allegedly raped in Anakapalle

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man at Jagannadharapuram village under Anakapalle (Rural) police station limits.
The incident came to light after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with police on Saturday.
It was learnt that the accused person is a neighbour of the girl’s family.
According to Anakapalle (Rural) Inspector P.V. Narasimha Rao, the incident reportedly occurred on February 13. Police said that the accused took the girl, who is speech- and hearing-impaired, to an isolated place where he allegedly raped her. After the girl raised an alarm, locals rushed to the spot. Noticing them, the accused fled the spot.
Based on a complaint lodged by the parents, Anakapalle Rural police registered a case under the POCSO Act. The girl was sent for medical examination.
Police are investigating the case.
