Minor girl allegedly gang-raped for months

A minor girl was found to be pregnant in a village under Yelamanchili police station limits in Visakhapatnam district. The 15-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly gang-raped by three youngsters from the same area.

A week ago, the girl’s grandparents observed a growing bump on the girl and they took the girl to a hospital at Tuni of East Godavari district, where she was confirmed to be six-months-pregnant. The girl along with her grandparents had lodged a complaint with the Yelamanchili police seeking action against the accused.

The girl’s parents died a few years ago due to ill-health. The girl has been staying with her grandparents, who are farmers, for the past six years. The girl is a Class-IX dropout.

The police said that the girl’s grandparents used to go to their agriculture field and return home in the evening, whereas the girl stayed alone in the home during that period.

Noticing that the girl was alone in the home, three youngsters of the same area allegedly befriended her and later reportedly raped her. She was allegedly threatened of dire consequences if she disclosed this matter to anyone. The police said that a case was registered against the trio under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was admitted to a government hospital at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district for medical examination. The police have launched a manhunt for the trio.