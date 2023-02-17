Minor ‘gang-raped’ by five youths in Konaseema

February 17, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

A 17-year-old fisherfolk girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons belonging to her village while she was on her way to fetch drinking water under the Amalapuram divisional police limits.

Though the incident reportedly occurred on February 6, it came to light on February 16 after the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police. Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy said that the police had identified the five accused based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father. All of them are majors and belong to the same village.

The girl was on her way to fetch drinking water on February 6 evening, when the five accused allegedly abducted her from there and took her to an isolated place nearby the village, where they allegedly gang-raped her, the DSP said.

The police have registered a case against the five accused under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The accused have not been arrested so far, and the investigation is on.