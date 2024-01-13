ADVERTISEMENT

Minor fire near Blast Furnace-3 in Vizag steel plant

January 13, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

No one is injured in the incident, and there is no loss to the plant, says VSP spokesperson

V. Kamalakara Rao

A minor fire broke out near the Blast Furnace-3 (BF-3) of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) here on January 13. However, there were no casualties.

The incident was reported near the slag pit on the north. Some cables adjacent to the pit were burnt, sources said.

When contacted, the RINL-VSP spokesperson said, “A small fire accident took place near the BF-3, and it has been extinguished immediately.”

“The minor fire took place at around 6 p.m. as a roadside bush caught fire due to the slag splash from the pit. Immediately, the CISF personnel rushed to the site and extinguished the fire. There is no loss to the plant, machinery, or production. No one is injured in the incident,” the spokesperson said in an official statement.

The Blast Furnace-3 was recently restarted after a gap of nearly two years.

