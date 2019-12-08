Minor fire in Tirumala kitchen

A minor fire accident took place in the kitchen (potu) of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Sunday, where the famed laddu is prepared.

Thick smoke engulfed the ‘boondi potu’, the portion of the kitchen where ‘boondi’ (the granular portion of laddu) is prepared, as it caught fire, triggering panic among the pilgrims.

Deputy Executive Officer (Tirumala) Harindranath said that it all started when a worker tried to pour ghee into a huge frying pan. The tin containing ghee slipped and fell on the stove. It caused huge flames to spread on the greasy walls and finally touch the ceiling. The smoke exhausts on the wall also caught fire. The alert kitchen staff put out the gas stoves to contain the damage.

TTD Vigilance guards cordoned off the area. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the flames within 30 minutes.

None was injured in the incident, said TTD’s Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti.