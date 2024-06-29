Minor fire at TTD data processing office

A minor fire broke out at the electronic data processing office of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Saturday. The staff put out the fire before it could cause any damage, according to sources. The fire is believed to have started in one of the two air-conditioning systems in the office, located opposite the Vaikuntam queue complex. After the electronic alarm went off, the staff alerted the fire fighters but were able to contain the fire before they arrived, sources said. The exact cause of the fire, however, is yet to be ascertained.

