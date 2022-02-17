Minor fire at Pharma City in Vizag

Minor fire broke out in Emmennar Pharma Unit - II at JN Pharma City in Parawada, near Visakhapatnam, on Thursday morning. The incident reportedly occurred at the solvent pumping station in one block of the unit. Thick flames engulfed the surroundings, and one person reportedly fell sick after inhaling the fumes.

As per the officials, the fire was immediately brought under control. None was injured in the incident, they said. The Parawada police are investigating the case.

‘No safety audit’

Meanwhile, CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham said the frequent fire accidents in the pharma companies were a pointer to the negligence of the managements.

Referring to the accident at the Pharma City, he said it caused a scare in the surrounding areas. The management and the workers heaved a sigh of relief as there was no loss of life, he added.

The recurring accidents were a result of lack of safety audit and supervision, he alleged, and demanded that the Inspector of Factories, the Pollution Control Board, and other officials should order a probe and initiate action against those flouting the safety guidelines.