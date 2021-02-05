Andhra Pradesh

Minor chlorine leak in Kakinada

A minor leakage of chlorine was reported during the chlorination drive at an ice factory in the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC-Kakinada) industrial area here on Thursday.

District Fire Officer Ch. Ratnababu said the minor leak had been plugged immediately and none was hurt.

Fear gripped the area for sometime, following the incident.

