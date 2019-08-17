Andhra Pradesh

Minor boys held, stolen property recovered

Additional SP Venkateswara Naik and Deputy Superintendent of Police ( Crime) S. Rammohan inspect the recovered properties in Tirupati on Friday.

Additional SP Venkateswara Naik and Deputy Superintendent of Police ( Crime) S. Rammohan inspect the recovered properties in Tirupati on Friday.   | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDR_KUMAR

2 of them caught while waiting for truck to load stolen bikes

The Tirupati Urban police claimed to have busted a series of crime cases and recovered property worth over ₹4 lakh from juvenile criminals on Friday.

Personnel of the Central Crime Station, acting on a tip-off, searched various premises and arrested a juvenile near SGS Arts College in the city, who reportedly confessed to having stolen 200 gm of gold from a house on August 9.

Two more minors were arrested pertaining to cases of theft of motorcycles near the Regional Science Centre, where they were allegedly waiting for a truck to load the stolen bikes. The police recovered three bikes worth ₹4 lakh from the two.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Venkateswara Naik said the boys were wanted in several cases. The trio were caught in conflict with law in the past, but continued to resort to crime to meet the expenses for luxurious lifestyle.

