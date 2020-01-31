Minor boy ‘sexually assaulted’ in Kurnool

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at the local office of a political party at Owk mandal headquarters in Kurnool district.

A disturbing video of the alleged incident has also gone viral in the region.

According to police, four men allegedly lured the boy into the party office after promising to give him lunch. They then sexually assaulted the boy, and also allegedly shot a video of the incident which was later uploaded on social media.

The alleged incident occurred on January 21, but came to light after the boy’s parents saw the video and filed a complaint with the police on Thursday.

Police have registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “We are investigating the case. All the accused are on the run. We have launched a manhunt to trace the accused,” police said.