Andhra Pradesh

Minor boy ‘sexually assaulted’ in Kurnool

more-in

Police said the four accused are on the run

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at the local office of a political party at Owk mandal headquarters in Kurnool district.

A disturbing video of the alleged incident has also gone viral in the region.

According to police, four men allegedly lured the boy into the party office after promising to give him lunch. They then sexually assaulted the boy, and also allegedly shot a video of the incident which was later uploaded on social media.

The alleged incident occurred on January 21, but came to light after the boy’s parents saw the video and filed a complaint with the police on Thursday.

Police have registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “We are investigating the case. All the accused are on the run. We have launched a manhunt to trace the accused,” police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
sexual assault & rape
Kurnool
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 12:12:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/minor-boy-sexually-assaulted-in-kurnool/article30696210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY