Minor boy held, 12 stolen motorcycles recovered

The Tirupati urban police have arrested a minor boy on the charge of lifting motorcycles and recovered 12 motorcycles worth ₹5.65 lakh from him. Two of his accomplices are on the run.

On seeing the police at the Ramanujapalli checkpost on Chennai-Bengaluru highway early on Monday, the boy, riding a motorcycle, tried to flee from there, according to Tirupati West Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vinod Kumar.

However, the police nabbed the minor, of Lingeswara Nagar in Sai Nagar Panchayat of Tirupati rural mandal, and found he was out on bail in a motorcycle theft case under the Tiruchanur police station limits. Even the motorcycle he rode was a lifted one.

Two on the run

M.R.Palle Circle Inspector Mansooruddin found that the boy, along with his friends Santhosh and Vinay, had lifted the 12 motorcycles in Srikalahasti, Chandragiri, Tiruchanur and areas around Tirupati.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) K.K.N. Anburajan announced cash award for personnel involved in the recovery of the motorcycles.