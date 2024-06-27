Minor boy confined to house for years by family members rescued in Vijayawada

A 13-year-old boy who was detained at his house for reportedly more than five years by her mother and grandmother was rescued by the NTR District Integrated Child Protection Unit (ICPU) staff on Thursday. The mother and grandmother of the minor are suffering from mental illness, the officials said.

The boy was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which referred him to a childcare home for rehabilitation, CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha said.

“The mother and grandmother of the child behaved in an awkward manner. They were not sending the boy to school. The residents nearby alerted us about the boy,” NTR District Women Development and Child Welfare Project Director G. Uma Devi told The Hindu.

ICPU staff V. Saradha, Durga Prasad and D. Rani, who visited the boy’s house in Chittinagar area of Vijayawada, said that the rooms in house were untidy.

“The women shouted at us. They did not allow us to enter the house. The residents nearby complained to the ward secretariat and Anganwadi workers about it several times. They tried invain to shift the women to a hospital,” said Ms. Sarada.

“The boy is unable to speak and walk properly as he had been confined to bed. He was not allowed to go outside. He had not taken a bath for many days,” said Ms. Suvartha.

The boy’s parents were separated due to domestic issues. The WD&CW employees will provide treatment to the women if needed, said Ms. Uma Devi.