Minor blowout in a private borewell in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district

Natural gas gushes out from the borewell belonging to a farmer and catches fire on its own at Sivakodu village; ONGC and fire services personnel bring it under control

July 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - RAZOLE

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Fire erupts as natural gas gushes out from a private borewell, at Sivakodu in Konaseema district on July 15.

Fire erupts as natural gas gushes out from a private borewell, at Sivakodu in Konaseema district on July 15. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a rare incident, natural gas gushed out of a borewell in a farm land and ignited on its own, at Sivakodu village of Razole mandal in Konaseema district on July 15 (Saturday).

The borewell, belonging to Goppa Ravi, a farmer, was dug five years ago.

Natural gas was found at a depth of 280 feet in the borewell on July 14, and it caught fire on its own.

Executive Director of ONGC (Rajahmundry Asset) Amit Narayan said the Regional Crisis Management Team was deployed to contain the blowout.

“There is no pipeline or gas well of the ONGC located near the site where the blowout is reported,” said Mr. Narayan.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla said the ONGC and local fire services authorities brought the gas leak under control. The well was not dug by the farmer for oil exploration, he said.

