Minor ‘assaults’ 5-year-old

CHITTOOR

12 September 2021 23:23 IST

The Punganur police on Sunday took a minor boy (15) into custody on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl (5) of his neighbourhood in Prakash Colony in Punganur a couple of days ago.

According to information, the boy lured the girl with some eatables and assaulted her after taking her to an isolated spot.

The parents who found the girl in a state of shock later found out what had happened, and approached the police. Investigation is on.

