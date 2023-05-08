Minor among six held, ganja seized

May 08, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - TIRUPATI

Five people were arrested and one minor was detained by the Chandragiri police on charges of peddling ganja on May 7 (Sunday). The police seized 2.3 kgs of the contraband from the accused.

Acting on a tip-off about suspicious movements on the Sanambatla-Thondavada road, the police conducted raids in the vicinity and nabbed the accused who made a vain bid to flee.

The accused have been identified as K. Reddy Sanjeeva Reddy from Duvvur in Kadapa district; B.R. Dorababu Reddy, Shaik Younus and Jangam Satya from Annamayya district; Kutti Satish from Chennai and Shaik Sampath from Tirupati.

“The accused allegedly procured the contraband from Visakhapatnam district and were planning to sell it locally,” said Chandragiri Circle Inspector Obulesu, adding that a manhunt had been launched for another accused who was on the run.