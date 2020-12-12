Minor among five held, silver worth ₹4.35 cr. seized from SUV

It was being transported illegally from Raipur to Tamil Nadu, say police

The police arrested five persons including a minor at Amakathadu toll plaza on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway-44 near Dhone and recovered 686.5 kgs of silver biscuits allegedly being transported illegally from Raipur in Chhattisgarh to Salem in Tamil Nadu in an SUV.

The market value of the seized silver would be around ₹4.35 crore, the police said.

“The silver biscuits stuffed in 18 bags were stashed in secret compartments under the seats of the vehicle. The precious metal was being transported from one State to the other without any valid documents or payment of tax,” Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli told the media on Friday.

Acting on credible information, a team of police personnel intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night and made the arrests. The police also seized the SUV. The accused have been identified as J. Prakash Jayaram (39) , Bhaskar (38) , Katrivel (29), Satish (34), and a minor, all believed to be natives of Tamil Nadu.

Cases under under Section 41 & 102 of the Cr.Pc were registered at Krishnagiri police station. The VRO and a goldsmith assessed the value of the silver.