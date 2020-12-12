Minor among five held, silver worth ₹4.35 cr. seized from SUV

The police arrested five persons including a minor at Amakathadu toll plaza on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway-44 near Dhone and recovered 686.5 kgs of silver biscuits allegedly being transported illegally from Raipur in Chhattisgarh to Salem in Tamil Nadu in an SUV.
The market value of the seized silver would be around ₹4.35 crore, the police said.
“The silver biscuits stuffed in 18 bags were stashed in secret compartments under the seats of the vehicle. The precious metal was being transported from one State to the other without any valid documents or payment of tax,” Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli told the media on Friday.
Acting on credible information, a team of police personnel intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night and made the arrests. The police also seized the SUV. The accused have been identified as J. Prakash Jayaram (39) , Bhaskar (38) , Katrivel (29), Satish (34), and a minor, all believed to be natives of Tamil Nadu.
Cases under under Section 41 & 102 of the Cr.Pc were registered at Krishnagiri police station. The VRO and a goldsmith assessed the value of the silver.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath