ADVERTISEMENT

Minor accident as vehicles in A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy collide

November 10, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had to get down of his vehicle, as the one coming behind rammed it, and travel by another to reach the helipad

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A minor accident took place in the convoy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to his native Kadapa district on Friday. However, none was injured.

The accident took place when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was proceeding to Idupulapaya after participating in a meeting in Vemula mandal.

When the vehicles going ahead in the convoy slowed down all of a sudden, the Chief Minister’s vehicle too had to slow down. However, the vehicle following it failed to anticipate this and rammed into the Chief Minister’s vehicle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy got down from the vehicle and boarded another to reach the helipad, from where he went to Kadapa and then to the Gannavaram airport.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US