Minor accident as vehicles in A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy collide

November 10, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KADAPA

A minor accident took place in the convoy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to his native Kadapa district on Friday. However, none was injured.

The accident took place when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was proceeding to Idupulapaya after participating in a meeting in Vemula mandal.

When the vehicles going ahead in the convoy slowed down all of a sudden, the Chief Minister’s vehicle too had to slow down. However, the vehicle following it failed to anticipate this and rammed into the Chief Minister’s vehicle.

Following the incident, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy got down from the vehicle and boarded another to reach the helipad, from where he went to Kadapa and then to the Gannavaram airport.

