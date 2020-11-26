Minor ‘abducted, raped’ in Kakinada

Suspects taken into custody; case registered under POCSO Act

A five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted while she was sleeping in her house and reportedly sexually assaulted near a timber depot, one km from her house, in the early hours of Wednesday.

An elderly person has found the girl in the bushes in a traumatic condition on Wednesday morning and informed the locals.

Kakinada City DSP (Law and Order) V. Bhima Rao said that around midnight of Tuesday, some miscreants allegedly abducted the girl while she was sleeping along with her grandparents in her house. The family began to search for her when they found that she was missing in the morning.

The victim was sleeping in the middle room of the house while her father was sleeping on the verandah. Her mother recently left for Hyderabad for work.

Mr. Rao said that the girl had been admitted to the Government General Hospital here, and is responding to treatment.

“There is no clue regarding the miscreants,” Mr Rao said.

The Kakinada Disha police have registered a case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act, 2012.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the girl suffered a few injuries on her body.

Doctors said that she had to undergo a minor surgery. The girl’s statement would be recorded whenever she comes out from the trauma, he said.

A few suspects had been taken into custody for questioning, he added.