Ministry of Culture offers aid for new building of archaeological museum in Rajamahendravaram

February 24, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Rajamahendravaram

The Ministry has granted ₹4 crore for the purpose under Museum Grant Scheme

T Appala Naidu
MP Margani Bharat at the Rallabandi Subba Rao Archaeological Museum on the banks of the Godavari, in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

The Ministry of Culture has sanctioned ₹4 crore for the development and construction of a new building of Rallabandi Subba Rao Archaeological Museum on the banks of the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram city.

The museum is home to various artifacts, gold coins of the Eastern Chalukyas, stone inscriptions and Buddhist remains that were unearthed in the Godavari region. It is now under the control of the Department of Museum and Archaeology, Andhra Pradesh.

In the 1960s, historian Rallabandi Subba Rao had handed over his private museum to the State government. The museum was later named after him. A majority of the collections in the museum were also donated by Rallabandi Subba Rao.

On February 24, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat visited the museum, where he did a survey of the condition of the building, and the stone inscriptions which are slowly fading due to lack of conservation.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Bharat said, “The Ministry of Culture has granted ₹4 crore under the Museum Grant Scheme for the development of the Rallabandi Subba Rao Archaeological Museum. It is spread over 21 cents of land on the banks of the Godavari. A new building will be built on the same campus under the scheme.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Archaeology and Museums has submitted a Detailed Project Report to the State government for a grant of ₹6 crore for development of the museum. Sources associated with the project told The Hindu that the project is now under the consideration of the State government.

