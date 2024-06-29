GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ministers vow to drive development in Nandyal district

Government is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people and driving development in the State, says Minister for Justice and Minority Welfare N. Md. Farooq

Published - June 29, 2024 07:32 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Justice and Minority Welfare N. Md. Farooq and Minister for Roads and Buildings B.C. Janardhan Reddy expressed concerns over the lack of development in Nandyal district due to the negligence of the previous government.

Speaking to the media, here on Saturday, Minister Farooq stated that the government is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people and driving development in the State. He addressed the issue of drinking water shortages in Nandyal town, and announced plans for the construction of an additional summer storage tank and a new pipeline to supply water from the Gorukallu reservoir.

Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy highlighted significant changes in the distribution of funds, including increased pension disbursements and adjustments for arrears. He also discussed the cancellation of the Land Titling Act brought in by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, causing difficulties for farmers, and the impact of illegal mining activities on government revenue. The minister pledged to address issues such as poor road conditions, weak Panchayat Raj systems, and the need for development in rural areas despite budget deficits.

Mr. Reddy also raised concerns about unaccounted funds received from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) during the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government and outstanding payments in the Roads and Buildings Department. He also promised to address the illegal cases against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers.

