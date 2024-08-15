GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ministers unveil plans to explore tourism potential in Godavari region

The tourism potential of Kadiyam flower nurseries and opportunities for ecotourism will be explored, says Minister Kandula Durgesh

Published - August 15, 2024 09:09 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh addressing the gathering at the 78th Independence Day celebrations held at Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh addressing the gathering at the 78th Independence Day celebrations held at Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Public representatives on August 15, Thursday, assured to explore the tourism potential of East Godavari, West Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts during the 78 Independence Day celebrations across the Godavari region. 

Tourism Potential

In East Godavari district, Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh hoisted the national flag at Rajahmundry Arts College. In his address, Mr. Durgesh claimed that the State government has set a target to give a fillip for tourism in the East Godavari district. “The tourism potential of Kadiyam flower nurseries and opportunities for ecotourism will be explored. Rajamahendravaram city will soon become the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh,” he said. As many as five Anna canteens have been opened in the district to mark Independence Day. District Collector P. Prasanthi and other officials were present in the celebrations. 

Dokka Seetamma

In Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, Labour Minister V. Subhash hoisted the national flag at Amalapuram town. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Subhash stated that above 33,400 people have been affected by the Godavari floods across the Konaseema district. 

“The State government has provided all the necessary aid to the affected people and timely aid will be offered to the affected farmers. On the other hand, the modernization of canals is in progress with ₹12.65 crore fund in the Konaseema region”, said Mr. Subhash.

Mr. Subhash and Amalapuram MP G. Harish Madhur thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan for naming the Midday Meal scheme after Dokka Seetamma of Konaseema district. Ms. Seetamma was a native of P. Gannavaram where an aqueduct was also named after her. District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar and SP B. Krishna Rao and other officials were present.  In West Godavari district, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu hoisted the national flag in Bhimavaram.

