Ministers tell officials to make 4,000 ‘Fish Andhra hubs’ functional by the end of March

January 30, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government’s Empowered committee on Aquaculture sector instructed the officials to make 4,000 ‘Fish Andhra hubs’ functional by the end of March as per the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a committee meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana and Seediri Appala Raju took stock of the steps taken to give a boost to the sector of which AP was the leader but much more could be accomplished.

PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

They said the Central government has agreed to provide loans under the ‘PM Matsya Sampada Yojana’ for setting up the fish hubs and the opportunity should be seized.

The committee said that the members said aquaculture was being done on 2.12 lakh hectares across the State and 1.38 lakh farmers were dependent on it for their livelihood.

The State has 111 cold storages to cater to 2.27 million tons of aqua products. The focus should be laid on ensuring that at least 30% of the produce was consumed within the State, they exhorted the officials.

Due emphasis should be laid on increasing exports as countries like Ecuador and Brazil gave tough competition to the Indian aqua sector.

‘Insulate the farmers’

Further, the Ministers said the officials should strive to insulate the farmers from a spurt in aqua seed and feed rates and make efforts to realise the potential of processing of diverse aqua products.

Steps were being taken to supply electricity to the aqua farmers at subsidised rates both within the designated aqua zones and outside, the committee added.

Special chief secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, Commissioner of Fisheries, K. Kanna Babu, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, Pravin Kumar and others were present.