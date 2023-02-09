Ministers showcase investment opportunities to Union Ministers in Delhi

February 09, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Finance) and Gudivada Amarnath (Industries) showcased the investment opportunities in the State to Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal and G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Amarnath said the State government identified 13 sectors which had maximum potential for investments and laid focus on them. The State had a major advantage of having 49,000 acres of government land in Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore and Hyderabad-Bangalore industrial corridors, which were among 11 such corridors in the country.

He said the State government targeted investments amounting to not less than ₹1.87 lakh crore, which was the quantum of investments realised through four summits organised during the TDP regime. The TDP government had claimed to have tied up investments totalling ₹18 lakh crore, but only ₹1.87 lakh crore materialised. It was just about 10.38% of what had been projected.

Mr. Amarnath exuded confidence that 90% of the investments targeted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government would actually be made in projects, a sizeable of them in the maritime sector. The businessmen and diplomats from 49 countries who attended the GIS curtain-raiser event evinced interest in making investments in diverse sectors. GIS would have ground - breakings as well, Mr. Amarnath added.

The Ministers also added that they invited the Union Ministers to the investment summit.