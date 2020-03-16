Ministers see conspiracy in postponement of elections

Terming the postponement of local body elections as a conspiracy by the Telugu Desam Party, Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has said that the State Election Commission colluded with former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. News regarding the postponement of elections was telecast by the TDP-friendly media much before the actual announcement by the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, he has pointed out.

“How the media knew about the SEC decision?” he questioned. “Also, TDP members filed nominations but they didn’t go for the campaign because they already knew that this is going to happen and the elections are going to be postponed,” the Minister said.

“How are we supposed to stay silent when the constitutional body is going against the guidelines. He cited coronavirus as the reason for the postponement of elections. In case there is such a panic situation then he should have discussed it with State officials or reviewed the health situation. Who told him that there is an emergency situation in the State?” said the Minister.

Dig at Naidu

The Minister further said: “Mr. Naidu can go to any extent to play cheap politics and he is highly experienced in backstabbing politics. Mr. Naidu is behaving in such a way that he is an expert in dealing with coronavirus. If Mr. Naidu knew so much about the virus then why did his party members take mass rallies for filing nominations? Why are the people still doing mass protests in Amravati? Why did Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh not wear the masks?” the Minister asked.

Meanwhile, Minister Vellampalli Srinivas stated that there was a clear conspiracy by Mr. Naidu in the postponement of local body elections and creating hurdles for the development of the State with his evil intentions.