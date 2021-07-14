Ministers review construction of houses in East Godavari

KAKINADA

14 July 2021 23:58 IST

Housing Minister Ch. Sriranganadha Raju on Wednesday said that immovable assets worth ₹4 lakh crore would be created across the State if the construction of the 31 lakh houses was completed under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ (housing all the poor) scheme.

Along with Mr. Raju, Ministers Dharmana Krishna Das, P. Viswaroop, and Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, AP Housing Corporation Managing Director N. Bharat Gupta, and East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy reviewed the status of constructions in the housing layouts in the district.

Addressing the media after the review meeting, Mr. Raju said, “Sand will be supplied free of cost to those constructing the houses under the scheme through which 17,000 Jagannanna Colonies are being created across the State.”

‘A special drive is in progress to ensure supply of sand during the monsoon without any hurdle,” he said.

The government had spent ₹12,000 crore for gathering land for the house sites, he added.