Ministers review arrangements for Jagan’s visit to Chittoor

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy on Thursday inspected the venues for the maiden visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Chittoor on January 9, meant for the official launch of the YSR Congress Party government’s ambitious Amma Vodi programme.

Speaking to the media at the R&B guest house here, the ministers said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visionary scheme Amma Vodi was the first of its kind in the country and would go a long way in bolstering the image of education in the State, besides paving the way for equal opportunities for all sections of people to pursue higher education.

The launching of the programme as promised within six months of coming to power was nothing but historic. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy accords top priority to education, and thus took a bold step in a record time,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

The works pertaining to barricading, sprucing up the venue with all facilities for the visiting public and officials were thoroughly monitored, they said.

Earlier, the ministers visited the venues, including the helipad and the District Sports Authority stadium in the town.

Aid to the injured

Later, the ministers called on those who were injured in the road mishap near Tavanampalle at the Government Hospital here, and announced an aid of ₹50,000 each to the deceased persons for immediate expenses apart from all medical help. They promised due financial assistance to both the injured and the kin of the deceased.

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta and senior officials of various government departments were present.