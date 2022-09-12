Ministers review arrangements for CM’s Kuppam visit on Sept. 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Minister for Forests and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Monday visited the Kuppam municipality and reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled visit on September 22.

After the review meeting with the officials of various departments, the Ministers briefed the media about the arrangements.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that as part of the implementation of Navaratnalu schemes, the Chief Minister would launch the third installment of "Cheyutha" at Kuppam. Collector M. Hari Narayanan would assign duties to the officers and staff of the concerned departments, and they should perform their duties responsibly to bring a good name to the district administration and make this tour a success, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stones for various developmental works in Kuppam at a cost of Rs.66 crore.

Earlier, the Ministers inspected the stadium and helipad venues in Kuppam.