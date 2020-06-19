Ministers responsible for chaos in Council: Deepak Reddy

VIJAYAWADA

19 June 2020 00:48 IST

TDP MLC G. Deepak Reddy held 18 Ministers responsible for the pandemonium in the Legislative Council on Wednesday and alleged that they hurled invectives at his colleagues.

The government’s intention to pass the Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills in the name of budget session was clear, he stated in a press release.

Mr. Deepak Reddy had objected to the passage of the Bills, saying that the matter was pending in the High Court.

He said the TDP MLCs insisted that the Appropriation Bill should be passed soon after Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy entered the House but the agenda which was to pass the Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Bills, had already been fixed.

Mr. Deepak Reddy accused Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao of making objectionable comments on him and kicking MLC Beeda Ravi Chandra Yadav.

The ruling party MLCs wrongly blamed the members of the TDP for the ruckus, he said.