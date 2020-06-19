Ministers responsible for chaos in Council: Deepak Reddy

TDP MLC G. Deepak Reddy held 18 Ministers responsible for the pandemonium in the Legislative Council on Wednesday and alleged that they hurled invectives at his colleagues.
The government’s intention to pass the Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills in the name of budget session was clear, he stated in a press release.
Mr. Deepak Reddy had objected to the passage of the Bills, saying that the matter was pending in the High Court.
He said the TDP MLCs insisted that the Appropriation Bill should be passed soon after Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy entered the House but the agenda which was to pass the Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Bills, had already been fixed.
Mr. Deepak Reddy accused Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao of making objectionable comments on him and kicking MLC Beeda Ravi Chandra Yadav.
The ruling party MLCs wrongly blamed the members of the TDP for the ruckus, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath