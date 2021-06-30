Andhra Pradesh

Ministers release global start-up expo brochure

The Government of Andhra Pradesh and Tech-Mark Training India, a Template Monster company, and Weblium, USA/Ukraine, are organising the second Global Education & Startup Congress & Expo (GSUE’21) in Visakhapatnam from November 18 to 20 with the support of the Union Ministries of Education, IT and Industries.

As a prelude to it, Ministers A. Suresh (education) and Mekapati Goutham Reddy (industries) released the event schedule and brochure at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Suresh and Mr. Goutham Reddy exuded confidence that the event would help in the transformation of Andhra Pradesh as a hub for education, technology, skill development and start-ups by attracting global companies to invest in these sectors. Tech-Mark founder M. Satish Babu was present.


