Ministers reiterate govt.’s commitment to development

Tricolour hoisted on a 100-foot-high mast at Nellore Collectorate

People from different walks of life took part in the 75th Indendence Day celebrations on the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, in strict adherence to the COVID-19 norms.

Inspecting a guard of honour by the police personnel in Nellore, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy highlighted various initiatives launched by the YSRCP, saying that the government was committed to development of the State.

As part of the celebrations, the tricolour was hoisted on a 100-foot-high mast at the Collectorate building, which once served as a British bastion. Hoisting the national flag, Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu exhorted the GenX to draw inspiration from the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

The flag could be seen by denizens residing in about 5 km radius in the city.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Pro-tem Chairman Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam and BJP MLC Vakate Narayana Reddy counted some embarrassing moments after not finding their seats in the VIP gallery.

In Ongole, Social Welfare Minister P. Viswarup, after inspecting a guard of honour, said the network of villlage and ward volunteers had ensured benefits of the ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes to the targeted sections of the society.

Veligonda project

Announcing the completion of the first phase of the Veligonda project, the Minister said farmers could expect the Krishna water in 2022. The second phase would be completed in September 2023. The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board has undertaken the Ramayapatnam seaport works. The State government has acquired 9,240 acres of land in and around the coastal village to spur the port-based development.

Drinking water supply to Ongole city would augmented with a ₹132-crore project to draw water from the Gundalakamma , he said.

In Tirupati, the national flag was hoisted atop several institutions and private buildings marking the Independence Day.

Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha hoisted the flag in the presence of Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy and MLA B. Karunakar Reddy. The tricolour was hoisted at National Sanskrit University, Sri Venkateswara, Sri Padmavathi Mahila, SVIMS and SV Veterinary University campuses by their respective Vice-Chancellors.

At Tirupati Urban police headquarters, Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu hoisted the flag and inspected the guard of honour.

In Kadapa, in-charge Minister Adimulapu Suresh hoisted the flag in the presence of Deputy CM S.B. Amzath Basha.

Statesman Tanguturi Prakasam’s grandson T. Gopalakrishna was among those present on the occasion.