Ministers’ panel to oversee land survey

GUNTUR

14 July 2021 00:11 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government is setting up a committee comprising three Ministers to ensure effective implementation of the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme.

The panel comprising Ministers of Panchayat Raj, Revenue and Municipal Administration would oversee on the comprehensive land survey.

YSR Jala Kala

“I want the departments concerned to take up the project with commitment. YSR Jala Kala project, a prestigious project will be helpful to lakhs of farmers,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a review meeting on Tuesday.

He said that construction of check-dam type structures near bridges would be built on small rivers across the State so that water could be stored up to 3 to 4 feet. These structures would help recharge the ground water. The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard.

He also discussed the Jagananna Pacha Thoranam targetted to plant saplings in schools and hospitals as part of the Nadu-Nedu scheme. The officials informed the Chief Minister on the progress of YSR Bima, Jal Jeevan Mission, progress of the construction works pertaining to rural highways.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, SERP Chief Executive Officer P Raja Babu, Swacha Andhra Corporation Managing Director P. Sampath Kumar and other officials were present in the review meeting.