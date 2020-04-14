Ministers, officials pay tributes to Ambedkar in Guntur

Minister for Home and Disaster Management, Mekathoti Sucharita, paid glowing tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his 139th birth anniversary, at her camp office on Tuesday.

Hailing Dr. Ambedkar as a messiah of the downtrodden, the Minister vowed to work for the welfare of Dalits and the backward classes in the State.

Minister for Marketing, Fisheries and Animal Husbandary Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at the Guntur District Collectorate.

Collector I Samuel Ananda Kumar and Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar were also present.

Superintendent of Police (Guntur Rural) Ch. Vijaya Rao paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at his office.

Elsewhere, celebrations were muted due to the nationwide lock down. Dalit activists organised celebrations in memory of Dr. Ambedkar at their office in adherence to the social distancing norms.