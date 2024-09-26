Ministers offer silk vastrams for ‘Poleramma Jatara’ in Venkatagiri

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Endowments) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism and Culture) presented silk vastrams (clothes) on behalf of the State government to the Poleramma temple in Venkatagiri town of Tirupati district, on the occasion of annual folk festival on Thursday.

The ‘Venkatagiri Poleramma Jatara’ draws a huge crowds from across Tirupati and Nellore districts. The ministers handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh to the District Collector S. Venkateswar to conduct the festivities in a grand manner.

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, who had earlier contested from Venkatagiri before moving on to Atmakur constituency, fondly recalled his association with the place. While the previous government had got the event declared as a State festival, it had not sanctioned any funds for the same, he recalled.

Mr. Durgesh said the State was committed to developing places of tourism interest, especially ancient shrines and culturally vibrant spots. Earlier, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, accompanied by his wife and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, offered prayers at the temple.

Venkatagiri MLA K. Ramakrishna, Endowments Commissioner Satya Narayana, MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthi, Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu and Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena also took part.