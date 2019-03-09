AP Health Minister’s name goes missing from the voters' list

The name of Health Minister N.Md. Farooq is missing from the voters’ list. Not just his, the names of seven of his family members too are not to be seen.

Informing this to the media here on Friday, Mr. Farooq said, “The names of many people from the minority community in the Nandyal area have been taken off the electoral lists. Surprisingly, the names of several people who are not residents of the area figure in them.”

“I have been a resident of the area since birth. I have contested the elections eight times from the constituency,” the Minister said, and added that he had brought the anomaly to the notice of the Election Commission and sought action against those responsible in accordance with the law.

Charge denied

Responding to the Opposition charge that the TDP was involved in data theft, Mr. Farooq, while rubbishing the allegation, questioned, “If the TDP is involved, why is my name missing?”

Referring to the prevailing political scenario in the State, Mr. Farooq said, unlike in the past, politicians were not accepting defeat at the hustings in a sportive manner, and politics had taken a factional hue.