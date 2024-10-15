ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers, MLAs vow to strive for the victory of alliance candidate in MLC election

Published - October 15, 2024 06:46 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM 

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu taking part in a meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM 

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Minister for Labour V. Subhash, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu on Tuesday said that they would strive for the victory of the erstwhile twin Godavari districts’ graduate MLC contestant of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in the next election.

The alliance will soon announce the candidate for the MLC election, they said. 

In a joint meeting attended by the MLAs and Ministers representing the Godavari region here on Tuesday, Mr. Atchannaidu said that all the MLAs and respective Ministers have decided to strive for the victory of the alliance candidate.

