Ministers, leaders extend greetings on Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam (Telugu Language Day) greetings poured in from various quarters on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on ‘X’, extended greetings to all the Telugu people across the globe on the occasion of Telugu Language Day. “Today, by remembering the great personalities who have done extraordinary service to develop the Telugu language, let us convey our gratitude to the Telugu ancestors who have done immense service to the mother tongue,” he said.

Mr. Naidu urged the people to follow in their footsteps and enrich our language. Let us take great responsibility for passing on the eminence of the Telugu language to the next generations. “That would be our tribute to them. Wishing that Telugu language shines... Telugu language prospers, let us work towards that goal,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, in a post on ‘X’, said, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, the father of Telugu language, on behalf of the Jana Sena Party, we pay tribute to him and call upon everyone to take responsibility to protect our mother tongue and our colloquial language.”

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a post on ‘X’, said that Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Pantulu was a great man who dedicated his life to Telugu language.

His contribution to the preservation of the mother tongue is unforgettable. “On the occasion of Gidugu’s birth anniversary today, Telugu Language Day wishes to all the Telugu people around the world,” he said.

Human Resources Development (HRD) and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, in a release, said Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam allows us to remember the efforts of Gidugu Rama Murthy. While the mother gives birth, the mother tongue adds light to our lives. “After pursuing education abroad, sometimes, I used to feel difficulty speaking in Telugu. My words used to get jumbled. I understood the sweetness of Telugu after interacting with people regularly,” he said, adding, “Now, I am teaching Telugu to my son Devansh. He is being taught to read and write Telugu.”